Minister lauds GNFS for good performance

The Minister of the Interior, Mr Proper Bani, has commended the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) for improving its services and human resource in 2016 irrespective of the financial difficulties all agencies under the ministry faced.

He expressed gratitude to the management and staff of the GNFS for ensuring that the service operated excellently within its limited resources without losing sight of its quest to becoming much more vibrant.

In a speech read on his behalf at the 2016 edition of the service’s annual thanksgiving and get-together service in Accra last Tuesday, Mr Bani appealed to the GNFS to consolidate its achievements and strengths to boost its operations and services even more in the ensuing years.

The occasion brought together fire service men and women from the 10 regions and was graced by officers of the other security agencies and some national leaders.

Awards were given to personnel and district commands who distinguished themselves in their duties.

Prospects for 2017

In his address, the Chief Fire Officer, Dr Albert Brown Gaisie, assured the public that the GNFS would not relent on its efforts, but would improve on its operations and services to serve the public better.

Dr Gaisie said despite the limited financial resources, the service was able to expand its operations by opening 32 new fire stations nationwide, and also facilitated the repair of a number of fire engines that were condemned and earmarked for auctioning.

He recounted with pride and excitement that those repaired engines were now being used in some of the newly opened fire stations.

He said a number of new ones were also acquired with the help of the government and expressed gratitude to the government for the support.

Award for excellence

A citation presented to Dr Gaisie for his exceptional performance as the Chief Fire Officer described him as an exceptional leader.

He was also applauded for facilitating the release of GH¢ one million to the GNFS as rent advance for personnel, facilitated the approval of 20 per cent rent allowance for all personnel in the service among other achievements.

The Chairman of the GNFS Council, Mr Kenneth Dzirasah, also commended Dr Gaisie for rebranding the service and improving upon its operation.