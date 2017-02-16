Tamale Teaching Hospital denies using expired anaesthetic drugs

According to the group the hospital has also been using Housemen (junior doctors) to perform specialised duties at sensitive units such as the Accidents and Emergency Unit, Intensive Care Unit, Theatres and the Neonatal Intensive Care Units.

A group, calling itself, Coalition for Change in Government Institutions and Forum for Accountable Leadership (CCGIFAL) on Wednesday at a press conference in Tamale alleged that the only major referral hospital in Northern Ghana was using expired anaesthetic drugs at its surgical theatres.

The management of the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) in the Northern Region has denied accusations that the hospital has been using expired anaesthetic drugs on patients.

They again alleged that the hospital has been charging unapproved fees at its various departments, particularly the labour ward.

The spokesperson of the group, Mohammed Saani, who read the statement on behalf of the group at the press conference called on the Ghana Medical and Dental Council, Nursing and Midwifery Council of Ghana, Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association, and the Ministry of Health to as a matter of urgency investigate the matter and punish all individuals behind the said dangerous act in the hospital.

However, when Graphic Online contacted the Head of the Anaesthetic Unit of the hospital, Mr Adam Moomen, he denied the allegations and said he was at the theatre performing his duties.

He said it was untrue that the hospital had been using expired anaesthetic drugs on patients at the theatre department.

The Public Relations Officer of the hospital, Mr Ahmed Fareed, in a separate interview told Graphic Online that although the hospital had been having challenges in the production of the oxygen, it was untrue it had no oxygen.

Mr Fareed also said the hospital had taken disciplinary actions against individuals found to have engaged in any extortions in the various wards, especially the labour ward.