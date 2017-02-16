Student killed after falling out of moving vehicle

The accident was said to have occurred near Mamponteng at around 11am.

A student of the Agona Senior Technical School in the Ashanti Region, died Thursday morning after falling out of a bus.

The deceased, together with his mates were on their way to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi for the region’s inter-schools athletics competition (INTERCO).

He was reportedly leaning out of the window of the bus and knocked his head against a tipper truck as the driver attempted to overtake it.

He was later run over by other cars and reportedly died on the spot

His remains have since been collected by police.