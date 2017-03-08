As part of efforts to minimise the depletion of forest reserves and protect water bodies, the Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, Mr Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, has vowed to take tough measures against illegal chain-saw operators in the region. He said, he was working together with the Regional Security Council and the Forestry Commission to adopt, measures to beef up security of the various forest reserves in order to get rid of chainsaw operators.

Mr Asomah-Cheremeh said this when the General Manager of Sunyani-based Radio Station, Space FM, Mr Yaw Aboagye Boadi donated free airtime worth GH¢30.000 to enable the regional coordinating council to promote activities to celebrate the [email protected] event in the region.

Abesim Water Works

The activities of chainsaw operators and farming along the banks of the Tano River, as well as illegal mining in the Tano river basin, have resulted in the shutdown of the Abesim Water Works.

According to the regional minister, the government will not sit down unconcerned and allow illegal harvesting of trees that serve as wind breaks during rainstorm to continue.

He said the incessant cutting down of trees contributed to the situation in which hundreds of people were displaced and properties destroyed in a rainstorm that hit the Dormaa and Berekum municipalities last Friday.

“In order to avoid such calamity in future, I encourage the general public to cultivate the habit of planting trees around their homes to serve as windbreaks,” he said.

Mr Asomah-Cheremeh commended media houses in the region for their contribution in ensuring that the region was peaceful during the general election held last year.

He urged the media to continue to rally the people for peace and also support him in his drive to develop the region.

Sponsorship

The free airtime donation by Space FM will be used to promote the Ghana @ 60 celebration through advertisements, announcements and live interview shows.

In another development, the Space FM station also presented the regional minister an award it received in recognition of the use of decent language on the airwaves and conducting issues-based programmes in the run-up to the general election held last year. Mr Asomah-Cheremeh congratulated the FM station on winning the award.

The regional minister directed municipal and district coordinating directors in the region to ensure that the people were involved in activities lined up to celebrate the [email protected] anniversary.