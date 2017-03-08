According to him, Ghana has become an icon of peace and shares common goals with the Holy See, among which is the maintenance of peaceful co-existence among peoples.

The President of the Pontifical Commission for the Vatican, His Eminence Cardinal Guiseppe Bertello, has assured Ghanaians of a stronger relationship between the Holy See and the Republic of Ghana.

Cardinal Bertello, who was in the country to represent Pope Francis in activities marking the 40 years of diplomatic relations between the Holy See and the country, made the remarks at a press conference in Accra.

He stated that there was cooperation between Ghana and the authorities of the Holy See because they had common goals to achieve.

“I think that the work the government is doing for the peace in the world, especially in Africa, is great. Ghana is very involved in the peace process of Africa, and the Holy See is also very interested in the proper function of this,” he said.

Itinerary

He presided over the re-consecration of Ghana to the Sacred Heart, which took place at the Holy Spirit Cathedral.

The Cardinal is also here to attend the 60th anniversary celebration of Ghana’s Independence.

Last Friday, Cardinal Bertello and some members of the Apostolic Nunciature met with the Vice-President of Ghana, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, to dialogue on peace and strengthen the fraternity between the Holy See and Ghana.

On development

Cardinal Bertello said development had to be for all and not only for a group of people, saying “development must arrive for everybody and not only for a group. Not to discriminate, the benefit of the development must arrive for all Africans.”

He said development was the new name for peace. “I think that we can have not only the understanding but the cooperation between the Holy See, the Catholic Church and Ghana. We all know the involvement of the Catholic Church in education, health care, social service and helping the poor, without discrimination,” he added.

“For me, the visit to Ghana is a kind of pilgrimage. I am very honoured and also glad to be with you,” he added.

Host

The Host of the Apostolic Nuncio, Archbishop Jean Marie Speich, congratulated President Akufo-Addo on his efforts so far, saying the Holy See associated itself with the President in his work.

“The Pontif sent a message to the President because we believe that Ghana can contribute to many aspects of peace of the continent as a result of its democratic development and a lot of initiatives that have taken place in the country,” he said.