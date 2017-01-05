The Accra Mayor, Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije was embarrassed by former President Jerry John Rawlings on Thursday morning when he attempted to accompany the latter into Parliament House for President John Mahama's last State of the Nation Address.

The Mayor proceeded to greet President Rawlings who responded but Mr Vanderpuije was left with a sheepish look on his face after the former military leader halted and asked him to step aside as he climbed the stairs of parliament.

The sheepish look on Okoe Vanderpuije's face after he was snubbed

President Rawlings was not accompanied by his wife Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings to Parliament.

Watch the video below;