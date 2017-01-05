Highlights of Mahama’s final State of the Nation Address

According to him, the continuation of the programme was necessary due to the inability of his administration to meet the deficit target for the year.

President John Dramani Mhama has urged the incoming Akufo-Addo administration to continue the implementation of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Extended Credit Facility Programme (ECF) to ensure a stable economy in 2017.

Addressing the nation in his final State of the Nation Address in Parliament Thursday, President Mahama said the programme which was in its third and final year nonetheless has resulted in an improved macro environment with a steady decline in inflation and interest rates.

“Multiple causes are responsible for our inability to meet the target. Reduced lifting from the Jubilee field on account of the turret bearing problems, non-realization of some expected non-tax revenue such as the sale of electro-magnetic spectrum, reduced cocoa export revenue and higher than expected election-related expenditures,” he explained.

Highlighting his achievements for the economy, President Mahama said a new public debt management strategy helped in realising a steady decline in public sector debt.

According to him, the public sector debt is estimated to have dropped from nearly 72 per cent to below 65 per cent.

“The currency has also enjoyed relative stability, depreciating at just above 4% this year,” he added.

He further noted that Ghana’s economy was still the second largest in West Africa with a GDP of almost $39 billion.

“Ghana has also moved up thirteen (13) places in the ease of doing business index and is currently considered number one on the World Bank index,” President Mahama said.

Below are some highlights of President Mahama’s State of the Nation Address

Education

On education, President Mahama said the vision under his administration was to address the declining standards in education which was characterised by a lack of access to both basic and secondary education, shortage of professionally trained teachers, teacher absenteeism and shortage of core textbooks.

Achievements

There was increased distribution of free text books

Over 2,000 dilapidated schools (schools under trees) have been replaced

Teacher absenteeism is down from 27% to below 9%.

Construction and population of 47 newly built Community Day Senior High Schools

Last batch of BECE students recorded the highest number of students obtaining a raw score of above 500 marks in the history of the examination.

Ghana has consistently, over the last three years, taken the three top spots in the WASCCE.

The progressively free secondary education programme has been extended to cover 140,000 boarding students.

Improved access to university education through the construction of additional public universities in the Brong-Ahafo and Volta Regions

Health

Under health, President Mahama said his vision was to provide improved health facilities and trained health workers in all nooks and crannies of the country.

Achievements

Construction of new regional hospitals in Bolgatanga, Wa and Accra as well as construction of new district hospitals in districts across the country, including Wheta, Somanya, Buipe, Tolon and Sawla

Construction of new Polyclinics, health centres and CHPS compounds

Expansion of health facilities resulted in the expansion of utilisation of the National Health Insurance Scheme from 9 million in 2008 to 29 million in 2015



Social protection

Under this sector, President Mahama said his vision was to expand the coverage of social intervention programmes to cover the majority of the poor and vulnerable population in Ghana.

Achievements

Over 1.5 million children have benefitted from the school feeding programme under the auspices of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

Almost 150,000 households have benefitted from the LEAP programme

District Assembly Common Fund for persons with disability increased by 50 per cent



Water & sanitation

His vision for the Water and Sanitation sector, President Mahama said was to achieve the universal target of “water for all by the year 2025”.

Achievements

Over 7 million people have been lifted out of water deprivation

Access to clean water has been increased significantly through the provision of bore holes, small town water systems, and major urban water treatment projects

Over 76 per cent of both rural and urban residents have access to potable water as at end of year 2015

Construction of the Teshie desalination plant, the Kpong water expansion project and the ATMA project, the Wa water supply project, the 3Ks project covering Kumawu, Konongo and Kwahu have expanded access to water supply

Power

Acknowledging that his government was characterized by a crippling power crisis which staggered the growth of the economy, President Mahama said his vision was to ensure a more stable supply of power.

Achievements

More than 800MW of power has been added to the national grid over an 18-month period

Increased generation, in addition to the Energy Sector Levy and ongoing works to restructure the legacy debt of the power utilities, has helped to stabilize the power situation

Access to power has increased to above 80 per cent

Road and transport

According to President Mahama, his tenure of office saw some of the most massive investments in the road sector in the history of Ghana. He said his vision was to finish off road projects inherited from previous administration.

Achievements