President swears in last batch of sector ministers

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo yesterday swore in his final batch of 11 ministerial nominees to complete the set of human resource required for the execution of his transformation agenda.

They are Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Majority Leader; Ms Catherine Afeku, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture; Professor George Yaw Gyan-Baffour, Minister of Planning; Mr Isaac Asiamah, Minister of Youth and Sports.

Others are Mr Ibrahim Awal Mohammed, Minister of Business Development; Ms Mavis Hawa Koomson, Minister of Special Development Initiatives; Mr Kofi Dzamesi, Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, and Ms Cecilia Dapaah, Minister of Aviation;

The rest are Mr Abubakar Saddique Boniface, Minister of Inner City and Zongo Development; Ms Elizabeth Naa Afoley Quaye, Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, and Mr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, Minister of Information.

Humility is key

Administering the oaths of office, allegiance and secrecy, President Akufo-Addo advised the ministers not to use their positons to lord over the people.

Rather, he said, the people had been magnanimous in entrusting the reins of government into their hands.

He urged them to be guided by the principles of humility and service in all their endeavours.

We are committed to serving

Professor Gyan-Baffour who spoke on behalf of his colleagues said they were delighted by the opportunity given to them by the President to serve the good people of Ghana.

He pledged that they would do their best to help migrate the country to a level of economic comfort.

The ministers taking the Oath of Secrecy at the Flagstaff House in Accra. Pictures: SAMUEL TEI ADANO

