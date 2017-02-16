Police warn against instant justice

The Police Administration says it has commenced an exercise to arrest and prosecute all persons who take the law into their own hands and exact instant justice to suspected criminals.

The warning follows what the police say is its observation with “grave concern” of the resurgence of the Instant Justice menace, where persons suspected to have committed criminal offences are attacked by a mob and beaten or even lynched.

“One of such cases is an incident where a lady is alleged to have stolen something at Kejetia-Kumasi, and was caught, stripped naked and brutally assaulted by a mob.

“Perpetrators of this unlawful and unfortunate practice are advised to desist from it, and report all suspected criminals to the Police for the necessary action. Persons who visit instant justice on SUSPECTED criminals may themselves be committing crimes such as assault and murder, where the victim dies, and are liable for prosecution”, a statement issued and signed by Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, Supt Cephas Arthur, cautioned.

The police reminded the public that no one is deemed guilty of any offence until so proven by a competent court of jurisdiction, and provided further reasons why instant justice should not be tolerated.

It said instant justice:

Has no place in a democratic dispensation, where Rule of Law operates.

Violates the rights of persons who fall victims to it.

Usually results in a situation where innocent people suffer injustice.

Often leads to accomplices in a crime escaping justice.

The police asked members of the public who chance upon such scenes to call MTN & Vodafone short-code 18555 or 191 on all networks for prompt response.