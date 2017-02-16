Seaweld Engineering, partners donate medical equipment to 23 health facilities

Seaweld Engineering Limited, an indigenous servicing company in the Oil and Gas industry together with other partners Thursday presented medical equipment and accessories to 23 health facilities in the country.

The equipment include digital automatic blood pressure monitors, patient monitors, incubators, ophtalmometers, external ultrasound probes, Sphygmomanometers, cardiotocography, gynecological chairs, microspores, Pump IV Infusion Pilotes, Refractometers, as well as laboratory jackets, nurses dresses and bedsheets.

Beneficiary facilities include the Akatsi and Dzodze hospitals in the Volta Region, Atibie Government and Koforidua Central hospitals in the Eastern Region, Takoradi Hospital, Sycamore Medical Centre and UQ Specialist Medical Services in the Western Region, Saltpond Government Hospital in the Central Region, as well as the Legon and La General hospitals in the Greater Accra Region.

The equipment and accessories, a donation by the Geneva University Hospital in Switzerland, were jointly presented to representatives of the beneficiary facilities by the Chief Executive Officer of Seaweld Engineering, Mr. Alfred Fafali Adagbedu and Madam Gertrude Nimako-Boateng, an International Trade Lawyer, Author and Philanthropist at a ceremony in Accra.

Mr. Alfred Fafali Adagbedu and Madam Gertrude Nimako-Boateng presenting some of the items to representatives of beneficiary health facilities.

Humanitarian care

Mr. Alfred Fafali Adagbedu whose company facilitated the shipment of the equipment into Ghana and paid the attendant taxes, said supporting the humanitarian cause was a response to a call to duty. “It is our way of giving back to the society for God’s blessings on our operations since 2007” when Seaweld set up as a wholly-owned Ghanaian concern.

He said at Seaweld, they believe health is paramount in every nation's wealth hence the desire to massively support the nation in every way possible, including the improvement of the socio-economic, health and wellbeing of the citizenry.

Madam Gertrude Nimako-Boateng speaking to journalists after the donations

Madam Gertrude Nimako-Boateng through whose instrumentality the Geneva University Hospital donated the equipment, expressed gratitude to the donors and promised further donations.

She told of how the hospital readily accepted to donate the equipment when she made the case for Ghanaian health facilities to be supported with the equipment while she was on admission at the facility.

Dr. Amenuveve of the Christ Leads Medical Centre, on behalf of the beneficiary facilities, thanked the donors and their collaborators for contributing to make health care more accessible and affordable to the people. He also promised that the equipment would be put to good use and serve the people well.