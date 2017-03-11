The police have said they suspect a man whose body was found hanging on a tree at Achimota, in Accra was murdered and that he did not commit suicide as had earlier been reported by some media houses.

The body of the man, suspected to be about 35 years old, was found with a rope around his neck, fastened to a tree on the Achimota side of the NI Highway yesterday morning.

“We suspect foul play. It is not a normal hanging. We suspect he was murdered and later hanged on the tree,” said the Commander of the Tesano District Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mr Edward Tetteh.

He explained that the rope found around the neck of the victim was too light and that there was no mark on his neck.

Mr Tetteh said the legs of the victim were also on the ground and there was no foam in his mouth nor was his tongue protruded as it were characteristics in some suicide cases.

“The tree he was hanging on was also too small to be used for suicide,” he added.

Family contact

According to Mr Tetteh, the victim was found with his clothes intact. He was wearing a yellow polo shirt and a pair of blue jeans trousers, with his mobile phone in his pocket.

The police, he said, suspected that the victim might have died about six hours before they received information about his death around 6:30a.m. from some passers-by who spotted the body hanging on the tree.

Initial investigations conducted by the police, he said, had established that the victim was a taxi driver operating in the Achimota area and the police were still making efforts to contact his family.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for preservation.