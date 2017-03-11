He was found hanging on a mango tree with a twine near the Presbyterian Church at Peace Town, Half-Assini around 0600 hours on Saturday.

A 30-year-old driver, James Ayiem, at Half-Assini in Western Region has allegedly committed suicide.

The Jomoro District Crime Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Charles Mensah, told the GNA on Saturday.

He indicated that residents of the area woke up to the sad event and raised the alarm.

According to the Crime Officer, his car owner Mr Vincent Buah, and one Zakali Alhassan reported the incident to the Police.

He said the body had since been deposited at the Half-Assini Government Hospital morgue pending autopsy and investigations.

ASP Mensah said no arrest had so far been made.

A number of people besieged the scene of the incident and mortuary to catch glimpse of the body.