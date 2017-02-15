Police clash with Kumasi Technical Institute students, 45 arrested

Dozens were left injured when the police tried to restore calm after the students clashed with other students during the Ashanti Regional Inter-schools’ Athletic Competition.

Forty-five students of the Kumasi Technical Institute (KTI) were Tuesday night arrested by the police following a stand-off between the two.

The students were said to be celebrating their qualification to the Super Zonals after placing 4th at the competition.

According to an eye witness, the police arrested some students of the KTI following the clash.

Angered by the police’s action; the students then blocked the road leading to the school, thus causing traffic.

The police in their attempt to disperse the students were however pelted with stones.

They therefore called for reinforcement and fired tear gas to diffuse the situation.

The Ashanti Regional police Public Relations Officer, Mr Tanko Yussif, said the police were forced to use tear gas to disperse and arrest the students when the students threw stones at them and refused to move the barricade on the road in front of the school.

According to him, some policemen sustained injuries in the stand-off and two vehicles belonging to the police were vandalised.