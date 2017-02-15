We have powers to investigate ourselves - Parliament

There have been public concerns of conflict of interest and a call for Parliament to allow a different body outside of Parliament to investigate the allegations but starting its public hearings on Wednesday morning, the members of the committee unanimously agreed that they have the mandate and jurisdiction to investigate the matter.

Members of the Ad hoc Parliamentary Committee appointed to investigate the bribery allegations leveled against some Members of the Appointments Committee of Parliament have justified their jurisdiction.

The chairman of the committee, Mr Joe Ghartey explained that he was not going to recuse himself from the investigations explaining that he does not see any conflict of interest.

He explained that the committee was established under Order 191 of the Standing Orders of Parliament which gives the House the power to appoint a special or ad hoc committee to investigate any matter of public importance.

“We derive our power from Article 103 (3) of the Constitution, which states that committees of Parliament shall be charged with such functions including the investigation or enquiry into activities of the administration of ministries and departments of Parliament as they may determine etc.,” Mr Ghartey said.

The terms of reference of the committee is to establish whether the First Deputy Speaker, Mr Joseph Osei Owusu took money from the Energy Minister, Mr Boakye Agyarko and gave it to the Minority Chief Whip, Alhaji Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka to the distributed to Members of the Appointments Committee.

It is also to establish whether there was an attempt to bribe Members of the Appointments Committee and to look into the merits of the complaints and assertions made by the First Deputy Speaker, Mr Joseph Osei Owusu about the matter.

“Let me also remind you that in exercising our power, we have all the powers of a High Court or a Justice of the High Court at a trial but only in respect of enforcing the attendance of witnesses and examining them on oath… and compelling the production of documents or request to examine a witness abroad. We are not a court, this does not make us a court, we are committee of Parliament and we shall be guided by the Standing Orders of Parliament.”

Mr Ghartey made references to Order 196, 197 and 200.

