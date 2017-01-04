Pig farmers update skills

A four-day training programme aimed at promoting productivity in the piggery industry to a very high earning and sustainable level has ended in Ho.

Participants were introduced to new technologies focused on reducing waste and creating compost for farming.

The training programme was also geared towards generating interest in pig farming as an enterprise with the view to attracting more young people into the livestock business.

Subsistence sector

The President of the Progressive Pig Farmers Network Association of Ghana, Mr George Kwaku Yeboah, said unlike previous years when pig farming was considered on a subsistence level, the new technology was expected to turn around the fortunes of farmers and promote interest in the activity.

He said the new technology was cost- effective, did not involve a great deal of work and was environmentally friendly as waste products could be recycled and used for farming.

Food security

The Municipal Director in charge of Livestock with the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD), Madam Sandra Ofori, said the programme was designed towards achieving national food security through the production of high quality products.

She urged the participants to adopt best practices in their operations in order for them to earn good income on their businesses.

Training facilitators

Creating Champions in Livestock Agribusiness ( CCLEAr), a consortium of private-public partnership jointly owned by the Animal Research Institute of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), University of Ghana, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, and non-governmental organisations - Heifer International, Ghana and Humber Farms, facilitated the programme.

The consortium is focused on creating an environment that fosters the creation of innovations and develops livestock technologies for livestock businesses to enable them to stay competitive.