Don’t get involved in criminal activities - soldiers warned

The Garrison Commander of the Third Battalion of Infantry, Lieutenant Colonel Edward Awaribey, has expressed concern over the involvement of soldiers in criminal activities in society.

He said the involvement of soldiers in inappropriate conduct, such as armed robbery, fraud and galamsey operations, tarnished the image of the profession.

Lt Col Awaribey, therefore, cautioned the miscreants and warned that the military would not condone such behaviour, and added that the appropriate sanctions would be meted out to any soldier found misconducting himself or herself.

He was speaking at the annual West African Soldiers Social Activity, popularly known as WASSA, at the Liberation Barracks in Sunyani in the BrongAhafo Region.

This year's WASSA featured a changing parade, stripping and blindfold assembly of M16 rifle competitions, swimming, poetry recital, talent display, eating and dancing, as well as music by a live band.

Awards and certificates were presented to officers who did well in the various competitions and other categories.

In attendance were the Deputy Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, Justice Samuel Adjei; the Regional Police Commander, Maxwell Atingane; traditional leaders, civilian employees of the Armed Forces, heads of both government and private institutions in the region.

Supportive role

Lt Col Awaribey lauded the unit and other security services for their supportive role in ensuring that the country’s democracy remained solid.

He said their vigilance, neutrality and professional approach to duty ensured that the just-ended presidential and parliamentary elections were peaceful.

While commending the officers, Lt Col Awaribey said he would continue to count on their unflinching loyalty and support to move the unit forward.

Logistics

He indicated that the recent provision of combat clothing, agrale marrua vehicles and accommodation for the officers of the Armed Forces had boosted the unit's state of operational readiness and morale of the troops.

He assured the military hierarchy that the unit would remain focused and play its expected role with the available resources to maintain the peace that the country was enjoying.

He thanked the other security agencies for their cooperation and collaboration with the military to keep the security situation in the region under control.

He mentioned the renovation of the officers’ mess and the garrison’s swimming pool and mechanisation of five boreholes as some of the self-help projects initiated by the unit.

"Plans are also underway to complete the Garrison Tennis and the Ayumah Squash courts by the middle of this year," he added.

Lt Col Awaribey thanked organisations, institutions and individuals that supported the unit in various ways during the year and towards the organisation of the WASSA.

Officers lauded

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) the Central Command, Brigadier General Cosmas Bietus Alhassan, also congratulated the officers on their professional display and approach to duty during the general election which helped in ensuring peaceful polls.

He encouraged them to keep the spirit of hard work and professionalism in the line of duty and expressed the hope that the next WASSA would feature more activities and thanked the organisers and supporters of the programme.