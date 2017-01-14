Phone thief jailed 4 years

For habitually stealing phones from people, a scrap dealer has been sentenced to serve four years in prison with hard labour. Ali Ahmed had previously appeared in the same court for stealing a phone. He was granted bail by the presiding judge and he was able to settle his bail term at that time.

He was however, arraigned again after stealing another phone belonging to a seamstress.

Ahmed pleaded guilty to stealing when he appeared before the court, but told the court that the phone was no longer in his possession.

Prosecutor Lois Konadu said on December 16, 2016, at 2:00 am Francisca was sleeping in her room when she suddenly heard an unusual noise in the room.

She woke up only to see Ahmed in the possession of her mobile phone valued GH₵ 750 running away with it.

According to the prosecution, Francisca raised an alarm and some neighbours gave him a hot chase.

He then scaled a nearby wall and took a stone and hit one of the boys who were chasing him resulting in a cut on the head.

She said while making an attempt for his arrest, luck eluded him and a police patrol team arrived at the scene and he was arrested. The phone however could not be found.

The prosecutor said at the police station it came to light that Ahmed committed a similar offence and was granted bail and as soon as he left the station, went and stole Franciscas phone.