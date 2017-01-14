Company awards scholarships to 10 students

Ten students of the Kotobaabi Cluster of Schools at Baatsona Spintex in Accra have been awarded scholarships to pursue their education from the basic to highest level they dream of.

The students were also given educational items, including school uniforms and shoes, as part of the scholarship package.

The presentation was done by Royal Crown Packaging Limited (RCPL), a corrugated paper carton company locsted at Baatsona Spintex, in Accra, as their maiden corporate social responsibility.

Presentation

Speaking to the Daily Graphic after the presentation on Friday, the Human Resource and Corporate Communications Manager of the company, Miss Sally Fordjour, stated that the company started its operstions in January 2016 and as part of its one-year celebration, they decided to give back to society.

“We at Royal Crown Packaging Limited believe in giving back to the society in which we operate to enhance the lives of the people . Our research in the vicinity revealed hat there were some brilliant but needy children within the community and we took it upon ourselves to support their education by adopting them ,” she said.

She stated that the company would also provide the beneficiaries with other educational needs from time to time as well as mentor and guide them in their career paths

Employment opportunities at the company will be an option after their tertiary education” if they qualify for a role.

According to Miss Fordjour, the selection of the beneficiaries was based on their performance in school.

Appreciation

One of the Head teachers of the school, Miss Margarete Ndewin, expressed her gratitude to RCPL on behalf of the students who received the scholarship.

“We are very grateful to RCPL for the friendship / partnership that has just begun. We want to assure them that we would make it our duty to guide these students to learn and excel their examinations so that whatever brought this friendship / partnership into being would yield results,” she said.

Challenges

Primary A, Primary B and JHS are on one compound but the lack of a wall makes it possible for people from outside to come to the school to use the washrooms in the school.

The head teachers, therefore, appealed to the government to come to their aid