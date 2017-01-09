Philantropist assists Frafraha Foster Home

A young philanthropist, Ms Maxine Alexis, has presented assorted items and cash to the Christ Faith Foster Home at Frafraha, near Dodowa.

Ms Alexis, who is based in the United States of America, was accompanied by her mother when she visited the home to present the items. She told the Daily Graphic that she learnt about the home from Big Church Foundation and decided to put smiles on the faces of the underprivileged.

Ms Alexis said she would visit the home regularly and find out about their needs and support.

Having worked with Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) Worcester Massachusetts, she aspires to be a human rights lawyer for children and women, as well as run her own charity organisation.

Ms Alexis first visited Ghana last year and after seeing the living conditions of children of the home, resolved to assist.

Foster Home

The orphanage was founded in the 1970s by some Ghanaians and a German missionary, and has since been accommodating kids who are orphans. The home trains and grooms them for the good of society.

“Currently, we have 29 boys and 11 girls. Majority of them are in junior and senior high schools, while one is doing national service,” one of the supervisors, Madam Henrietta Asare, said.