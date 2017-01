On Monday, August 31, 1970, father of Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Mr Edward Akufo-Addo was sworn in as the President of the Second Republic of Ghana.

Mr Akufo-Addo, a former Chief Justice of Ghana beat his contestant, Dr I.B. Asafu Adjaye, a former member of the Council of State by 123 votes.