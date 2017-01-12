Parliament adjourns sitting

Parliament yesterday adjourned its sittings of the First Meeting to reconvene on January 24, 2017.

Presenting the business statement, the Majority Leader and Chairman of the Business Committee, Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, said the adjournment after the third sitting was to afford the leadership and the Committee of Selection the opportunity to compose other committees of the House.

That, he said, was to ensure effective outcome of parliamentary business.

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said the brief break would also afford the Appointments Committee ample time to conduct its public hearings of ministerial nominees and present reports on same for consideration when the House reconvened.

He said an induction seminar would be organised for new Members of Parliament (MPs) and continuing MPs who had not benefited from the seminar at the Ghana Instit­­ute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) from January 27 to 31, 2017. The Majority leader said soon after that seminar, another induction and orientation programme would be organised for all MPs of the Seventh Parliament.

These would afford both the new and old MPs the opportunity to be equipped with the necessary guidelines that would facilitate their work as legislators.

Parliamentary Service Board

The House also adopted the composition of a team of MPs to advise the Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Michael Oquaye, to facilitate the constitution of the Parliamentary Service Board.

