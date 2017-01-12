Pastors urged not to shirk responsibilities

The Moderator of the General Assembly of the Evangelical Presbyterian (EP) Church, Ghana, Rt. Rev. Dr Seth Agidi, has urged the clergy not to shirk their responsibility as agents for change to inspire attitudinal change in society.

“As leaders of a sacred institution, you are better positioned to use your influences in curbing societal evils and shaping the moral fibre of miscreants to ensure socio-moral transformation in the country,” he emphasised.

Rt. Rev. Dr Agidi was addressing participants in the church’s National Pastors Association 2017 annual conference at Ho-Kpodzi in Ho in the Volta Region.

The event attracted over 300 pastors and was on the theme: “Breaking New Grounds Revisited – Now is our turn.”

Attitudinal change

Rt. Rev. Dr Agidi also called for attitudinal change by the citizenry to help accelerate the country’s development. According to him, the political change the nation was witnessing would not achieve the desired results if the people did not change their behaviours by living up to their responsibilities.

He said what the country required at this critical stage of its development was for the people to adopt values of integrity, patriotism and godliness to promote peace, unity and stability.

Concern

Rt. Rev. Dr Agidi expressed concern that the focus of many religious organisations was in amassing wealth rather than using their influence as sacred institutions to inspire the needed attitudinal change.

He pledged the church’s support as a civil society organisation in rallying behind government programmes and policies that would promote the welfare of the disadvantaged in society.

A Social Psychologist at the Career Guidance and Placement Centre at the University of Ghana, Rev. Dr Bridget Ben-Naimah, underscored the need for the clergy to strategically formulate messages that could win the hearts and minds of their audience.

The National President of the E.P. Church Pastors Association, Rev. Dr E.K Amegbletor, entreated his colleagues to rise up to the challenges of the times by demonstrating their commitment in seeking the desired renewal and transformation of the country.