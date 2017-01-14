Man gets 6 yrs for stealing wax prints

The Yendi Circuit Court has sentenced a 35-year-old ex-convict to six years imprisonment with hard labour for stealing 80 pieces of wax prints valued at GH¢8, 000. Apam Ibrahim, a resident of Bawku in the Upper East Region, stole the wax prints from Madam Martha Notob, a trader at Tatale in the Tatale-Sangule District of the Northern Region.

Ibrahim was sentenced by the court, presided over by Mr Justice William Twumasi Appiah, based on his own plea of guilty to the offence of stealing.

He voluntarily told the court that he was once sentenced to 10 years imprisonment on the offence of armed robbery and served the sentence at the Tamale Prisons.

However, the court granted bail to Lagam Eric Badabo also known as Okada, an accomplice, in the sum of GH¢500 with a surety after he has pleaded not guilty to the offence of stealing.

Badabo will re-appear before the court on January 13, 2017.

The judge asked the police to return the wax prints to the owner.

Presenting the facts of the case, the prosecutor, Inspector John Yegoe, said Ibrahim was arrested at the Tatale lorry park together with Badabo, the owner of a motorbike, trying to convey the wax prints to Ibrahim’s base on December 24, 2016.

The prosecutor said during interrogation, Ibrahim admitted stealing the wax prints and that he hired Badabo to convey them to Bawku.