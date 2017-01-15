Mahama moves out of government bungalow

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has finally moved out of his official residence and has now relocated to his private residence, Greater Accra Regional organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Mr Anthony Nukpenu has confirmed.

According to Mr Nkupenu, Mr Mahama will now live near his brother's house at the Airport Residential Area next to Gold House at Kawukudi.

Former President John Dramani Mahama had requested through a letter dated 19th December 2016 that his government bungalow located at Cantonments be part of his emoluments.

Although government acknowledged receipt of the request, it insisted no agreement was reached for Mahama to keep his official residence at No 3, Prestige Link as part of his retirement package, the Spokesperson of the NPP Transitional Team, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah had earlier said.

Following an uproar by a section of the population over his request following claims that he had hijacked his official residence, he again wrote a letter to the office of the president withdrawing his interest.

Portions of the letter reads :“You would recall, Mr. President, that contrary to the erroneous impression created by some persons in government and the interpretation given to the former letter submitted on my behalf by Mr. Julius Debrah, this was a follow-up of an agreement we had on my choice of accommodation and office. I had never requested to purchase the property; my request is therefore humbly withdrawn.”

Mr Nkupenu said the former president will move directly to his new place after he returns from the Gambian mediation talks and subsequently hand over keys to government.

“For a person of his nomenclature he has several personal buildings that he occupies but for now I know he is living around the Kawukudi enclave which is around the Gold House and that is where he will be residing for the moment until further notice”.

“Today [Saturday] was the final day for him and his family to vacate that premises and that was done by close of day and it shows he is not the kind of person that lacks a place of abode. He has finally packed out of the government bungalow and his now living at his private residence,” Mr Nkupenu said.