A level 400 student of the University of Ghana died Wednesday morning after allegedly falling from the fourth floor of the Akuafo Hall Annex A residence.

Confirming the incident to Graphic Online, the Legon District Crime Officer, DSP Emmanuel Ofori Anokye said she was pronounced dead at the Legon Hospital after a passer-by found her lying motionless on the floor.

The police said they received the phone call about the incident around 5am and they have started investigations to find out the circumstances which led to her death but speculations were rife on campus that she allegedly jumped.

One of her roommates told Graphic Online that the deceased had been on the phone throughout the night and it was suspected she was talking to a man until she (the roommate) slept off.

DSP Anokye told Graphic Online that the father of the victim has since been contacted but he was yet to report to the police station at the time of filling this report.