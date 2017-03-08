The court, presided over by Mrs Victoria Akua Ghansah, said Jihad Chabaan should be placed in police custody for his own safety.

The Abeka District Court has remanded the Lebanese supervisor of Mawarko Restaurant at Abelenkpe in Accra who allegedly abused a staff with hot pepper.

Chabaan who is facing three counts of offensive conduct, assault, and causing harm for allegedly dipping Evelyn Boakye's face into pepper would therefore spend eight days in police custody until March 16, 2017 when the case would be recalled.

He has pleaded not guilty to all the three charges.

Council for Chaaban, Mr Augustine Asarfo-Adjei prayed the court on Wednesday morning to grant his client bail, arguing that the charges leveled against him were bailable and that he had “people of substance” who would stand surety for him.

However, the prosecutor, Chief Inspector Hoyt H. Armah, argued that the accused would interfere with the case when granted bail.

The court, denied the accused bail and adjourned the case to March 16, 2017.