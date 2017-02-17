King of Morocco arrives for visit

A high-powered delegation from the Kingdom of Morocco, led by King Mohammed VI, arrived in Accra yesterday for a three-day working visit.

The delegation was met on arrival at the Kotoka International Airport by the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and Mrs Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

The Vice-President led the King to interact with the Moroccan community and some Ghanaian government officials.

At the airport, a group of local artistes performed an exciting dance drama to the admiration of the Moroccan leader.

The King is scheduled to meet President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Flagstaff House today to deliberate on bilateral relations between Ghana and Morocco.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia interacting with King Mohammed VI after arriving at the Kotoka International Airport in AccraPicture SAMUEL TEI ADANO

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia exchanging pleasantries with some officials of the Morocan King Mohammed VI. Picture SAMUEL TEI ADANO

King Mohammed VI acknowledging cheers from Moroccans in Ghana at the airport yesterday. Picture SAMUEL TEI ADANO