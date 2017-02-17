Taxi runs into kiosk, kills woman, 73

A seventy-three-year-old woman, Yaa Adoma, lost her life last Sunday night when a taxi ran into a kiosk at Apaa near Jamasi in the Sekyere South District in the Ashanti Region.

Her remains have since been deposited at the mortuary of the Pope John Paul Hospital at Jamasi pending autopsy.

An eye witness, Mr Victor Kwadwo Owusu, told The Mirror the late Adoma had been helping her daughter, Cynthia Adoma, in selling provisions.

He said that fateful Sunday night, the entire Apaa township was in a total blackout when the incident happened.

Mr Owusu said the woman had closed for the day around 11:30 p.m. and was locking the kiosk when the taxi, from nowhere, ran into the kiosk.

The Agona District Police Commander, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Francis Akwasi Asante, confirmed the incident.

He said the KIA Rio taxi with registration number AW 2389-12, with four passengers on board, was from Kyekyewere heading towards Kumasi.

ASP Asante said upon reaching the Apaa township, the driver, Alex Tetteh, 30, lost control and ran into the kiosk, where Adoma was standing.

He said Adoma was rushed to the Asamang SDA Hospital but was referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

ASP Asante said Adoma was, however, pronounced dead on arrival at KATH.

The district police commander said the passengers sustained minor injuries but had since not reported to the police station.

At the time of filing this report, Tetteh, who appeared before the Agona Magistrate Court, presided over by Mrs Aliata Saeed, had been remanded in custody.