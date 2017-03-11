A junior high school student of the Child of Hope Preparatory School at Akyem Osiem in the Eastern Region has committed suicide. The 15 -year-old girl, Mary Asante, was found hanging from a rope in the kitchen of her family’s residence at Akyem Osiem last Tuesday.

According to Ms Mercy Asare, the mother of the deceased, Mary was found with a rope around her neck and hanging in the kitchen at 2.30 p.m.

She said her daughter did not show any sign that she was worried or that she would commit suicide but was said to have told some family members she had a strange dream that she had died.

"I told her to pray over it but unfortunately we found her dead. It is a blow to the family,” she added.

Meanwhile, the police have begun investigations into the matter.