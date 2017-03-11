The Ashanti Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Mr Ken Yeboah, has stated that though he is new to the region, he and his men are ready to face robbers to ensure security for the people.

It had been rumoured that armed robbers who fled the region in recent years during the administration of the then Regional Police Commander, Commissioner of Police (COP) Mr Kofi Boakye, had hinted of their comeback upon hearing news of his transfer.

In a recent shakeup in the Police Administration, COP Boakye was transferred to the National Headquarters of the Ghana Police Service to head the Research and Planning Unit.

DCOP Yeboah was also transferred from the Northern Region to the Ashanti Region.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Hello FM’s morning show hosted by King Edward last Tuesday, he said it was important for the police to interact with the public periodically to solicit their concerns on security.

Security as a collective responsibility

DCOP Yeboah maintained that security was a collective responsibility, adding that it was incumbent on both security agents and civilians to ensure that there was security in place.

According to him, though he has been in office for less than a month, his outfit has arrested five suspected robbers who were currently on remand to demonstrate the readiness of his new administration to fight robbery in the region.

He said his predecessor had marshalled a lot of strategies to deal with robbers, and he had come to add to what his predecessor did, stating that; "I'm ready to face robbers in the region."

Fulani menace & illegal mining

The regional commander said his outfit was more than ready to collaborate with the relevant stakeholders in dealing with the fulani menace, mostly in the Agogo area of the Asante Akyem North District.

He added that his office was also aware of the fight against illegal mining, popularly known as 'galamsey' and was more than ready to strengthen forces with the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) in combatting the menace.

He observed that the effect of the activities of galamsey had risen to the point of no land reclamation, posing a threat to security; stating that under no circumstance should it be tolerated by security agencies.

Pickpocketing & road accidents

DCOP Yeboah noted that the number of victims of pick-pocketing and snatching of mobile phones and tablets in the central business district was increasing by the day and called on members of the public to be wary of the menace.

He urged all victims to quickly report such matters to the police to enable them to clamp down on such "unacceptable conduct".

On road accidents, DCOP Yeboah said it was about time drivers resorted to the best traffic regulations to ensure the safety of passengers.

Noting that most road accidents were due to human error, he urged all drivers, especially those operating on long journey schedules, to go according to the prescribed speed limits to reduce the carnage on the roads.

In quick succession after a phone-in session, he advised drivers to try as much as possible to acquire the necessary driving documents to curb instances where drivers engaged themselves in bribery with police officers on the roads.

Unregistered motorcycles & vehicles

The regional police commander said he had noted that most criminals used unregistered motorcycles and vehicles to engage in robbery.

He said unregistered vehicles and motorcycles would make it difficult for the police to track robbers who used them in their expeditions.

He, however, warned that under no circumstance would the police countenance vehicles that plied with Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) plates and unregistered motors and vehicles, stating that: "The police are still enforcing the law on proper registration on motorbikes and vehicles" to ensure security for the people.

He said his doors were open to all and sundry all the time and appealed to the general public to work closely with the police to reduce or eliminate crime in the region, especially in the area of robbery.