In preparation for Asantehemaa’s burial rites Kumasi goes red and black

Feverish preparations are underway in the Kumasi Metropolis for the burial rites of the mother of Asanteman, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II. Almost all roundabouts, utility poles and statues dotted in the Garden City, have been draped in red and black pieces of cloth, signifying that the Ashanti Kingdom is in mourning.

This followed the announcement of a three-day burial rites of the Queenmother of Asanteman by the Manhyia Palace.

KMA

Meanwhile, the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has issued a one-week ultimatum to all who have mounted banners and posters at unauthorised places within the metropolis to remove them.

The assembly did so after its general assembly on December 22, 2016.

Briefing the Daily Graphic, the Public Relations Officer of KMA, Mr Godwin Okumah Nyame, said the assembly had also written to the political parties just before the elections to remove their posters and billboards when the polls were over.

Mr Nyame said to reinforce the assembly’s by-laws that frown on the indiscriminate positioning of billboards and posters, as well as prepare the town for the funeral of the queenmother, the assembly would on January 10, remove all such materials from the metropolis.

He recalled that the assembly’s ultimatum was also issued to churches, corporate entities and individuals who had acted in a similar manner.

Programme

The queenmother died peacefully at her palace on November 14, 2006.

The programme announced by the Manhyia Palace said the 13th Asantehemaa would be laid in state at her palace, Manhyia, from midnight on Monday, January 16, till the forenoon of Thursday, January 19, 2017.

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, will sit in state from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day of the burial ceremony to receive homage from sympathisers.

Per the programme, the body of the late Asantehemaa will be conveyed to the Saint Cyprian's Anglican Church in Kumasi for a pre-burial service.

After the service, the body will be conveyed to the Bantama Royal Mausoleum for the final public traditional rites and wreath-laying, before it is taken to the Breman Mausoleum for a private burial on January 19.