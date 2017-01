Mrs Ethel Marfo (right) presenting an award to some children at the one year anniversary of Junior Boys Mentoring Clinic (JBMC) in Accra which was dubbed the Maiden Ghana Boys Fair and Awards.

The participants were taken through a martial art drills, basics robotics programming as well as how to set realistic goals.

JBMC is under the auspices of Junior Shapers Africa (JSA), previously known as Tod-Teen Republic, which is designed to groom and motivate young boys.