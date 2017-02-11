IC Quaye chairs new Hajj Board

The Flagstaff House has announced the appointment of former Greater Accra Regional Minister in the Kufuor administration, Sheikh I.C. Quaye as Chairman of the recomposed Hajj Board to manage the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca.
A statement issued by the Ag. Director of Communications at the presidency, Eugene Arhin said the appointment of the 11-member board were made by President Akufo-Addo, with additional appointments to the Medical, Communications and I.T units of the Hajj Board.
Members of the Hajj Board
- Sheikh I.C. Quaye – Chairman
- Abdul Malik Adams Gariba – Member
- Mr. Farouk Hamza – Member
- Sheikh Amin Bonsu – Member
- Alhaji Inusa Amadu – Member
- Mr. Kamal-Deen Abdulai – Member
- Ismaela Ibrahim – Member
- Mohammadu Osmanu Alidu – Member
- Mohammed Osumanu Yunusah – Member
- Mr. Braimah Adams – Member
- Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Mohammed – Member
Other appointments:
- Dr. Seidu Zakaria – Head, Medical
- Abdulai Rahman Alhassan Gomda – Head, Communications
- Dr. Sani Abduai – Head, I.T.