IC Quaye chairs new Hajj Board

The Flagstaff House has announced the appointment of former Greater Accra Regional Minister in the Kufuor administration, Sheikh I.C. Quaye as Chairman of the recomposed Hajj Board to manage the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca.

A statement issued by the Ag. Director of Communications at the presidency, Eugene Arhin said the appointment of the 11-member board were made by President Akufo-Addo, with additional appointments to the Medical, Communications and I.T units of the Hajj Board.

Members of the Hajj Board

Sheikh I.C. Quaye – Chairman Abdul Malik Adams Gariba – Member Mr. Farouk Hamza – Member Sheikh Amin Bonsu – Member Alhaji Inusa Amadu – Member Mr. Kamal-Deen Abdulai – Member Ismaela Ibrahim – Member Mohammadu Osmanu Alidu – Member Mohammed Osumanu Yunusah – Member Mr. Braimah Adams – Member Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Mohammed – Member

Other appointments: