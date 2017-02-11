Smith-Graham resigns as chief executive of FWSC

The Chief Executive of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC), Mr George Smith-Graham, has resigned after seven years of service in pay administration in the country.

He tendered in his resignation to President Akufo-Addo last Wednesday, with a copy of the letter to the Public Services Commission (PSC).

Employed from a private financial institution, Data Bank, he began the implementation of the Single Spine Pay Policy (SSPP) in 2009.

Implementation

Mr Smith-Graham supervised the implementation of the new pay structure and policy that was based on equity and fairness in accordance with the country’s constitutional principles of “equal pay for equal work” adopted in 2006 as part of public sector reforms.

With no existing model, he was able to steer the institution’s affairs in fulfilment of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission Act 737, to oversee the administration of the pay policy and structure to a stage where it has now become an institution of repute.

It has become a model for other African countries to emulate.

Confirmation

Confirming his resignation to the Daily Graphic, Mr Smith-Graham said he had decided to move on in his career to face different challenges after having dedicated his life, time, skills and experience to set up the commission and implement the Single Spine Salary Structure (SSSS).

“At certain times in a person’s life, one needs to move on,” he said.

According to Mr Smith-Graham, due to the demanding nature of his work, he had to sacrifice his all to achieve results.

He expressed gratitude to staff, management team and board of directors at the commission for their invaluable support and dedication.