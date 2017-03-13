Some of President Akufo-Addo's deputy ministerial nominees were taken through an orientation at the Flagstaff House on Monday.
They were reportedly taken through how to discharge their duties selflessly as public officers should they get Parliamentary approval after vetting.
The President was yet to officially put out the names of the deputy minister nominees but sources have given hints of some of the names the President has pencilled for appointment.
Below is a list of some of the nominees and their portfolios according to Graphic Online sources
George Andah – Trade and Industry Ministry
Patrick Boamah - Foreign Affairs Ministry
Amin Anta - Energy Ministry
Titus Glover - Fisheries Ministries
Henry Quartey - Interior Ministry
Anthony Karbo – Roads & Highways
Vincent Odottei - Youth and Sports
Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah - Local G’ovt
Kweku Kwarteng – Finance Ministry
Oppong Nkrumah – Information Ministry
Abena Osei Asare – Finance Ministry
Perry Okudjeto – Information Ministry