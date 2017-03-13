Custom Search
13
Mon, Mar

Okudjeto, Karbo, Glover, others to be named as deputy ministers

Some of President Akufo-Addo's deputy ministerial nominees were taken through an orientation at the Flagstaff House on Monday.

They were reportedly taken through how to discharge their duties selflessly as public officers should they get Parliamentary approval after vetting.

The President was yet to officially put out the names of the deputy minister nominees but sources have given hints of some of the names the President has pencilled for appointment.

Below is a list of some of the nominees and their portfolios according to Graphic Online sources

George Andah – Trade and Industry Ministry

Patrick Boamah - Foreign Affairs Ministry

Amin Anta - Energy Ministry

Titus Glover - Fisheries Ministries

Henry Quartey - Interior Ministry

Anthony Karbo – Roads & Highways

Vincent Odottei - Youth and Sports

Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah - Local G’ovt

Kweku Kwarteng – Finance Ministry

Oppong Nkrumah – Information Ministry

Abena Osei Asare – Finance Ministry

Perry Okudjeto – Information Ministry

Other Stories on Graphic Online