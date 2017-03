An articulated truck on Monday afternoon run over a number of vehicles at Accra New Town after the brakes were said to have failed.

The heavy truck was said to have descended the sloppy street and destroyed the vehicles parked by the roadside.

No deaths or injuries were recorded but most of the vehicles were badly mangled

The crash resulted in a vehicular traffic along the Accra-Newtown road.

Below are images from the scene of the incident.