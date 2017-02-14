George Oppong Weah calls on President Akufo-Addo

According to Senator Weah, the conduct of Ghana’s 2016 elections, which resulted in a peaceful change of government, has cemented Ghana’s position as the true beacon of democracy on the African continent, one which should be emulated by all countries on the continent.

The visit was to congratulate him on his election as President of Ghana and also to discuss issues of mutual concern and benefit to the two countries, a statement issued by the Flagstaff House said.

The Liberian Senator also applauded the resilience of President Akufo-Addo, who was successful at his third attempt at the Presidency, describing it “as a lesson for all of us. If you don’t succeed at your first attempt, try again.”

It was the hope of Senator Oppong Weah that the period in office of President Akufo-Addo will be marked by an increase in bilateral relations between Ghana and Liberia, as well as the realisation of the vision of continental integration, which, he said, will inure to the benefit of the African people.

With the election of a new President of Liberia slated for October 10, 2017r, Senator Weah urged President Akufo-Addo and ECOWAS to help ensure that the polls were credible, so that the results would gain acceptance by all the stakeholders involved in the process.

On his part, President Akufo-Addo thanked the Liberian Senator for the visit and assured him that Ghana will continue to support and advocate for the deepening of democracy in countries within the region.

President Akufo-Addo indicated that the bonds that exist between Liberia and Ghana would be strengthened even further in the coming years, assuring that Ghana, together with ECOWAS will do its best to ensure that the upcoming polls pass off peacefully, so that the will of the Liberian people upheld.