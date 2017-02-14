'Mahama chilling in Kenya' (Photos)

He has been interacting with players in Kenya's private sector under the auspices of the Kenyan Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) and on Monday he visited Kenya's Masai Mara National Reserve to relax and observe animals in the reserve.

Former President John Dramani Mahama has been in the Eastern African country of Kenya in the last week for a number of speaking engagements.

Dressed in jeans shirt and trousers and wearing dark shades, the former president toured the park in a Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle.

He also interacted enthusiastically with tour guides and officials at the park.

The Masai Mara, as it is simply referred to, is globally known for its large population of Masai lions, African leopards and Tanzanian cheetahs, as well as the annual migration of zebra, Thomson's gazelle, and wildebeest to and from the Serengeti every year from July to October, known as the Great Migration.

Former President as part of his speaking engagement urged African leaders to leave power peacefully when they lose elections.

In doing so, he said, they would earn respect and also advance democratic governance in their countries and on the continent.

Mr Mahama recalled a letter his father, a minister in the Nkrumah regime, had written to the then Head of State, General Kutu Acheampong, telling him to “leave when the applause is loudest”.