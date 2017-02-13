Gbese Mantse, two others dragged to court

The Ghana Police Service has hauled the Gbese Mantse, Nii Ayi Bonte III and two others to an Accra Circuit Court for an alleged forceful entry into the Adjabeng Ankrah family land at the Industrial Area.

Nii Ayi Bonte III and his accomplices, Nii Okaikoi aka Korle We and one Francis alias Korea Man however failed to turn up in court when the case was called on Thursday.

The Police prosecutor, Inspector Ernest Acheampong, therefore prayed the court for a bench warrant to arrest the accused persons for their failure to appear in court although they had been served notice.

The Court presided over by Mrs Ruby Naa Adjeley Quaison however declined to issue the bench warrant saying there was nothing on her case docket indicating that the accused persons have been asked to appear before the court.

The court therefore directed the police that “if the Police wanted the accused persons to appear in court they know what to do”.

The matter was therefore adjourned to February 23.