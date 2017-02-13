Chief prevented from being sworn in as govt appointee

The Afadzato South New Patriotic Party (NPP) polling station executives in the Afadzato South Constituency have petitioned the coordinating director of the Afadzato South District Assembly against swearing in two government appointees who they believed were unqualified to hold those positions.

Last Wednesday, the district assembly was set to swear in 10 government appointees, but the process was disrupted when the NPP polling station executives stormed the assembly hall to present their petition to the District Coordinating Director, Mrs Eugenia Akporhor-Agbenyegah.

The NPP executives, who clad themselves in red clothes and held placards with inscriptions such as; “We don’t want Togbe Debra,” “Togbe Debra is an NDC sympathiser,” went to the municipal assembly to state their displeasure with the government appointees.

Constituency executives

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, the elder to Afadzato South NPP Polling Station Executives, Mr Nicholas Prosper Ayrebi, said they believed that the constituency executives of Afadzato South were deliberately presenting some people to the President in order to tie his (the President) hands.

The two people, the Paramount Chief of Logba Traditional Area, Togbe Debra; and Patrick Aheto, according to the group, were known NDC sympathisers.

“These two people, Togbe Debra and Patrick Aheto, are strong NDC members; and Togbe Debra was the Presiding Member of the Mahama-led administration,” he added.

Broad consultation

Mr Ayrebi also said there was no broad consultation with other stakeholders about the selection and appointment of the government appointees, hence the two must step down as government appointees.

Meanwhile, Mrs Akporhor-Agbenyegah, in receiving the petition, informed the group that the two names had been removed from the list, hence only eight people were sworn in as government appointees.

She, however, assured the group that she would contact the Regional Minister-designate, Dr Archibald Letsa, about the two people to know the party’s next action plan.