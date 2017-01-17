Gas station closed by GNFS resumes operation

One of the two gas filling stations that were closed down by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) at Amasaman in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region for operating under conditions that posed a threat to human security has been reopened.

This followed approval given by the GNFS to the operators of the facility to commence service delivery after they had upgraded equipment to meet safety requirement.

The second facility is expected to undergo major rehabilitation works before approval is given for it to resume operation.

Personnel of the GNFS, led by the Greater Accra Regional Fire Commander, Deputy Chief Fire Officer (DCFO) Ebenezer Simpson, visited the premises of the two facilities on December 30, 2016, and instructed the operators to halt all activities until further notice.

One of the facilities, which had been newly constructed, had liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) leaking from one of its cylinders, a situation that was attributed to the failure of the operators to do a proper test run.

The Acheamfour gas filling station, the second facility, was also closed due to failure to put in place a wooden platform at the point of sale of the gas and to display its operational licence.

Also, there were no good firefighting equipment and standard water supply system as required for the operation of gas filling stations.

Visit

A visit to the premises of the two facilities by the Daily Graphic yesterday showed that there was no activity at the newly constructed facility, while the Acheam4 gas refill station had resumed operation, with improved facilities.

The metal platform at the dispensary point, which was said to be contrary to safety regulations, had been replaced with a wooden platform.

It was also observed that an additional polytank had been mounted to increase water supply while new fire extinguishers had also been put at vantage points. More to the point, the dispensary tubes which were worn out and showed traces of gas leakage had also been replaced.

A notice by the GNFS permitting the operators to resume operations was also posted on some of the structures on the premises of the facility.

The supervisor of the Acheamfour gas filling station, Mrs Cynthia Gyamfua Tetteh, said since the facility was closed temporarily, there had been effective collaboration with the appropriate authorities, including the Greater Accra Regional Fire Command, to ensure that the right processes were followed to guarantee the safety of the public.

Illegal facilities

Meanwhile, information made available to the Daily Graphic at that facility indicated that two buildings, including a chapel and a hotel facility at the foundation level, which are located close to the gas station, have been earmarked to be demolished.

The informant disclosed that personnel from the GNFS and the Town and Country Planning Department of the Amasaman Municipality had visited the area and ordered the owners of those two facilities to halt construction work.

Response by GNFS

In an interview, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the GNFS, Mr Prince Billy Anaglate, said the decision to lift the ban on the Acheamfour gas filling station was because the operators of that facility had demonstrated beyond all doubts that they were committed to ensuring safety.

“Our reassessment after the closure of that facility showed that they had met all the requirements: erecting a wooden platform, procuring firefighting equipment, improved water storage and replacement of the leaking dispensary tubes.”

“In that regard, we instructed them to resume operation on January 12,” he added.

Press release

In a related development, the GNFS has, in a press release, sent a strong signal of its readiness to deal decisively with all operators of gas filling stations whose activities failed to conform to the required safety standards.

The statement, which was made available to the Daily Graphic yesterday, quoted the Chief Fire Officer, Mr Albert Brown Gaisie, as having directed all regional, metropolitan and district commanders of the service to “intensify their patrols and monitoring of all gas installations to ensure enforcement and compliance of standard safety measures”.

The statement added that the GNFS had rolled out an initiative to train all workers at gas filling stations in safety mechanisms, stressing the need for all owners of such facilities to collaborate with the service to ensure that their workers go through the training programme. The GNFS also urged the public to adhere to safety practices in the use of gas, especially at the point of refill.

Background

Barely a month ago, an explosion at a gas filling station near the Ghana International Trade Fair Centre claimed 12 lives and left scores injured. The disaster has made the public raise concerns over the siting of gas filling stations close to residential areas and the lack of a robust monitoring mechanism.

Taking a cue from that unfortunate incident, the GNFS resolved to embark on an operation to get rid of all illegally sited gas filling stations.