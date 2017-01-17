135 Tricycles impounded by police in Kumasi

One hundred and thirty-five tricycles popularly called ‘aboboya’ in Kumasi have been impounded by the police in the metropolis for traffic offences.

Some of the infringements included jumping the red light, failure to wear helmets, riding unregistered tricycles and engagement in unauthorised commercial activities.

Exercise

The Ashanti Regional Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Directorate (MTTD), Superintendent Frank Abrokwah, said the tricycles were registered as motorbikes and as such could not be used for commercial activities such as carrying of passengers.

However, he said, aside from using the tricycles to carry goods, some riders also used it to carry passengers, a practice he described as unlawful and dangerous.

Congestion

Mr Abrokwah said the Kumasi Metropolis had become congested hence the exercise to inject sanity into the system and also regulate the activities of the tricycle users.

He said those arrested would soon be processed for court.