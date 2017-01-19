Gambia crisis: Barrow inaugurated as President in Senegal as Jammeh stays put

Adama Barrow, the man who won The Gambia's disputed election, has been sworn in as president.

Mr Barrow took the oath at the country's embassy in Senegal.

He has been recognised internationally. But Gambian strongman Yahya Jammeh has refused to step down and his term in office has been extended by parliament.

West African leaders have tried to persuade Mr Jammeh to admit losing the election. They have threatened to remove him by force.

Mr Jammeh lost last month's elections, but wants the results annulled citing errors in the electoral process.

Mr Barrow took oath at the Gambian embassy in Dakar.

Western ambassadors to Senegal attended the ceremony, while hundreds of Gambian expatriates gathered outside the compound.

West African military forces, stationed at the border, say they are ready to enforce a transfer of power in The Gambia, a popular beach destination among European holidaymakers.

UN Security Council backing for intervention is being sought by Senegal and the regional bloc Ecowas, but some diplomats said if Mr Barrow, 51, requested help after his inauguration such approval would not be needed.

Meanwhile, Mr Jammeh's term in office has been extended by a two-third majority in parliament, and some experts say he still has a legitimate claimed to be called the country's president.