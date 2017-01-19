Meet the acting Asantehemaa, Osagyefo Bayie

In the absence of an Asantehemaa, the Kokofuman Hemaa, Osagyefo Bayie, will act in the stead of Queen Mother.

The Asantehemaa, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II will be laid to rest in the late hours of today [Thursday].

The Kokofuman Hemaa belongs to the Oyoko Clan who are the royals in Ashanti.

The Asantehene is expected to nominate a successor after the burial of his mother. The successor is expected to be announced in the next two weeks

When a new Queen Mother is enstooled, she will together with the Asantehene organize the final funeral rites of the late Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem in a year's time.