Ga-Dangme group to demonstrate at Mahama's house

A group calling itself The Ga-Dangme Forward Movement (GDM) has served notice that it will embark on a peaceful demonstration at the residence of former President Mahama on January 13 to protest his occupation of his official bungalow which he had requested to be part of his emoluments.

According to the Group, the protest has become necessary in light of the former President’s insistence on keeping the home as his official retirement home.

The group in a statement signed by Hon. Emmanuel Adjei Boye, Mr Boye Laryea, Nii Obadzen Oberweku , stated that the request by ex-President Mahama was immoral, lawlessness and will set a bad precedence should it be encouraged.

“The latest trend in providing former Presidents lands or properties acquired for public use only turn to private use has heightened the already existing tension amongst the Gas in the sale and disposal of public lands acquired for public benefits which are now being used or slated for private benefits," it said.

Among other things the group stated that a directive abolishing the purchase of state bungalows by government office holders is necessary to curtail the incidence from happening in the future.

"There is a law in the Ghana Transition Act which does not allow an out-going President to ask for the use of his official residence as his permanent home when he retires,"the group said.

"We have good reasons to believe that former President John Dramani Mahama knows about this Act and that he intends to breach it to bring about a confrontation between his followers and the present administration. This we see not only as a callous but also as a recipe for chaos in the country which must need be averted."

"As Gamei (Gas), we see a consent of government to the former President’s demand as a fall of the first domino which will knock down other dominoes to the detriment of the stability and growth of the Ga nation which is already under serious threat. If government yields to said demands, then government will have to acquire another piece of Ga land for the construction of another bungalow for the incumbent upon his retirement; then another acquisition of another Ga land for yet another bungalow for a retiring president. And so will this vicious cycle continue till only God knows when?"

This cannot be acceptable to any right-thinking Ga and therefore must be stopped now. A solution with a human face must be found to this retirement homes for presidents, the group added.