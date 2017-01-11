Chamber ready to partner govt

The Ghana Chapter of the Junior Chamber International (JCI) has stressed its readiness to partner President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government to address issues relating to youth empowerment and those that hamper their well-being.

The organisation, in a press statement signed by its President, Mr Stephen Kwaku Darku, said the JCI was ready to team up with government institutions, including the National Youth Authority (NYA), to provide a platform that would create more opportunities for the youth to contribute their quota to national development.

“You have communicated clearly your vision and aspiration to empower young people to unleash their potentials towards creating the desired change in Ghana. We are prepared to work with your government in empowering young people to create positive change in our communities in line with the JCI mission,” the statement said.

JCI mission

The JCI is a worldwide community of young but rising active citizens (18 - 40 years) made up of corporate executives, entrepreneurs/business owners and persons in places of influence.

Its mission is to provide development opportunities that will empower young people to create a positive change.

Outlining some of the initiatives the JCI intended to undertake to support the youth to attain their future goals, Mr Darku said the association would continue to create the right environment for the youth to realise their potentials.

He said Ghana had been blessed with resources that could be used to boost the economy, especially in the area of employment for the youth.

“We can turn this economy around if we pay close attention to issues that hamper the well-being of the youth. If the right opportunities are created, the expected growth will be achieved,” Mr Darku stated.

Over the past years, he said, JCI had created the platform and the opportunity for many of the youth to realise their potentials, adding; “We intend to do more this year with the partnership of the government.”

The JCI has local organisations in over 170 countries and territories with 200,000 active members. JCI Ghana has six chapters in Accra, Kumasi, Tamale and Tarkwa with about 200 members.