The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has nominated four Metropolitan Chief Executives for consideration by their respective district assemblies.

They are Mr Iddris Musah, Tamale Metropolitan Assembly (TMA); Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah, Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA); Mr Anthony K. K. Sam, Sekondi/ Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, and Mr Osei Assibey Antwi, Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA).

A statement signed by Mr Eugene Arhin, acting Communications Director at the Presidency, said the President had also appointed Mr Charles Bissue, subject to consultation with the Council of State, as a presidential staffer.