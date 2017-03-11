The Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, yesterday cut the tape for the construction of 60 e-libraries throughout the country. Dubbed: “Ghana, 60 years on,” the project forms part of the second phase of activities of the Ghana @ 60 celebrations.

The Ghana @ 60 Committee, in collaboration with West Blue Consulting, an ICT solutions company, will execute the project, which will take off immediately, and is scheduled to be completed by March 2018.

The project is being undertaken to enable marginalised groups in selected areas to be empowered with knowledge in order for them to participate fully and actively in social activities.

Commitment to library project

Dr Prempeh expressed concern that 60 years after independence, Ghana could boast only 60 public libraries throughout the country.

He said he was optimistic that the 60 e-libraries that were to be built would be completed on schedule to increase the number of libraries in the country to 120.

According to him, the ministry was committed to the successful implementation of the projects because, “a nation that reads is a nation that learns and develops”.

Dr Prempeh said the government was encouraging a lifelong experience of learning and was convinced that putting up libraries in deprived areas was key to equipping people with the requisite knowledge for national development.

He commended West Blue for the initiative of providing libraries across the country, with the aim to encourage reading habits in the youth.

Dr Prempeh called on other companies to emulate the example of West Blue.

Empowering the communities

The Chief Executive Officer of West Blue Consulting, Mrs Valentina Mintah, said her company was passionate about the role information and communications technology (ICT) played in society.

She said with access to information and technology, local communities “will not only be able to communicate with others but, in addition, girls will learn to embrace their femininity and boys will become constructive. Overall ICT will make our youth dream big in relation to their life plans.”

Mr Matthew Opoku Prempeh (right), cutting the tape to launch the e-Library Project. Looking on are Mrs Valentina Mintah (left), Mr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid (2nd left), Minister of Information and Mr Ken Amankwah (2nd right), Chairman, Ghana 60 years on Committee. Pictures: SAMUEL TEI ADANO

Community empowerment

Mrs Mintah explained that the projects would be driven by a public-private-community (PPC) approach, adding that the move “will ensure sustainability, which was a much needed component”.

She said West Blue and other partners working together with the government and the various selected communities and their leaders would make sure that the libraries became focal points for knowledge impartation and not mere beautifully crafted structures.

“We will ensure participation of all stakeholders, including designers, construction workers, management and workers who will be employed locally.”

“As we roll up our sleeves to commence work on these projects, we call on individuals, businesses and non-governmental organisations to engage with the Ghana @ 60 Committee and lend their support to make the projects successful,” she said.

Donations

In a related development, two companies, the Access Bank and the National Lotteries Authority, presented cheques for GH¢500,000 and GH¢250,000 respectively to the secretariat.