Fake police officer arrested at duty post

The Odumase Krobo Circuit Court has remanded into prison custody 29-year-old Wisdom Kpodo who posed as a police officer at the Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Assembly toll collecting point at Atua, a suburb of Odumase-Krobo in the Eastern Region.

The prosecutor, ASP Richmond Akwasi Yeboah, told the court, presided over by Mr Frank Yao Gbeddy that last week, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Harry Selormey, the District Commander of the Ghana Police Service, had information from the Lower Manya Krobo Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) that a man, posing as a police officer, was checking vehicles and extorting money from drivers plying the Kpong-Somanya route.

ASP Yeboah said the district commander, quickly mobilised his men to the scene and saw the suspect conducting motor traffic checks. Kpodo was quickly arrested and brought to the police station where his statement was taken.

The suspect, a native of Afife in the Volta Region, said he was based in Accra and had been coming to Odumase Krobo for the past two months to operate.

The prosecutor said during police interrogation, a police whistle, a pair of police handcuffs, an identification card of Afwest Security Company Limited, where Kpodo claimed he was working, were found on him.

Kpodo also had on him a Ghana Fire Service badge, a police beret,a torch, a kitchen knife and a toy pistol, a pair of police desert boots and Gh¢19.00

According to ASP Yeboah, the GPRTU officials who were always at the toll collecting point observed Kpodo for some time and concluded that his behaviour was quite strange, and drew the attention of the district police commander to his presence.

Meanwhile, the police are still investigating the matter.