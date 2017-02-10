‘Give us time to choose stool name for Asantehemaa’

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has called on the general public to exercise restraint as Asanteman goes through the right customary processes in choosing a stool name for the new Asantehemaa, Nana Ama Konadu.

He said Asanteman was not in a hurry to give her a stool name.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu made the call at the unveiling ceremony of Nana Konadu at the Manhyia Palace yesterday.

Traditionally, the Asantehemaa would be taken through certain rites in the process to pick her stool name, 40 days after Akwasidae.

Nana Konadu, 83, succeeded her mother, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II, who died at the age of 111.

Popularly called Nana Panin, Nana Konadu who is the 14th Asantehemaa, is the first daughter of the late Nana Afia Kobi.

Asanteman Council

As custom demands, the Asanteman Council presented GH¢20,000 cash and boxes of schnapps to the Asantehene to thank him for giving them a queenmother.

Kofi Boakye

In a related development, the outgoing Ashanti Regional Police Commander, COP Nathan Kofi Boakye, was at the palace to bid the Asantehene farewell and to thank him for his support and encouragement during his stay in the region.

Mr Boakye has been transferred to the Police Headquarters in Accra to head the Research Unit of the Ghana Police Service.